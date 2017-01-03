Man arrested after leading officers on chase around city
A utility pole and several mailboxes fell victim to a vehicle/foot pursuit led through local neighborhoods. Seguin Police Department officials say the incident began with a traffic stop on Thursday at the corner of North Austin and East New Braunfels streets.
