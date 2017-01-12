Library and the League of Women Voters Host Discussion on School Finance
The League of Women Voters-Comal Area and the New Braunfels Public Library invite the public to a presentation, "School Finance: Working Well?" on Thursday, January 19th at 7:00 p.m., at Library, 700 E. Common St., New Braunfels. Chandra Villanueva, Policy Analyst with the Center for Public Policy Priorities , will be presenting an overview of current financing of public schools in Texas, and possible alternatives being considered during the Texas 85th Legislative Session, which began January 10 th .
