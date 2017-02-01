Landa Street Pedestrian & Bicycle Pro...

Landa Street Pedestrian & Bicycle Project

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: City of New Braunfels

The City has announced that construction of the Landa Street Pedestrian and Bicycle Project will begin on Wednesday, February 1st. The project addresses the segment of Landa Street from Walnut Avenue to Landa Park Drive.

