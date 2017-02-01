Landa Street Pedestrian & Bicycle Project
The City has announced that construction of the Landa Street Pedestrian and Bicycle Project will begin on Wednesday, February 1st. The project addresses the segment of Landa Street from Walnut Avenue to Landa Park Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.
