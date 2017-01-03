Interstate 35 will be shut down in both directions near...
All main lanes of Interstate 35 at New Braunfels Avenue will close this weekend for road work. The closure will affect both northbound and southbound lanes, starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,013
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Miller
|8
|Watch: San Antonio-area pastor pleads for help ...
|Jan 5
|Patsy Hamrick
|1
|should we move to Schertz? (Jul '11)
|Dec 27
|Normita90
|17
|Jessica fernandez
|Dec 17
|Karma
|19
|Female Tattooist Looking for clients
|Dec 16
|Hoshikko
|1
|Friday (May '16)
|Dec '16
|Cctx78618
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC