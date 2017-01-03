Houston REIT buys 8.8 acres at The Rim in Northwest San Antonio

Hines Global REIT bought 7.7 acres of land at The Rim in late December, including the sites of Hop Doddy Burger Bar and Macy's Backstage. Hines Global REIT bought 7.7 acres of land at The Rim in late December, including the sites of Hop Doddy Burger Bar and Macy's Backstage.

