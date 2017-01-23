GBRA directors elect 2017 board officers 35 minutes from now
Rusty Brockman, of Comal County, will serve as chair; Dennis Patillo, of Victoria County, will serve as vice-chair; and Don Meador, of Hays County, will serve as secretary and treasurer. The positions became effective at the Jan. 18 board meeting.
