Fair Housing Survey
The City of New Braunfels receives funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for its Community Development Block Grant program. This program serves low-to-moderate-income residents and neighborhoods.
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Bored
|Jan 26
|Bored
|1
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan 17
|Tap that thing
|1
|The Waterford Place Apartments
|Jan 17
|Melissa1990
|1
|When you love the one you lost (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Hurt
|5
|Erica Alvarez???
|Jan 14
|Nb8317tx
|1
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
