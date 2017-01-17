District Five Citizen Forum to Feature Capital Projects and Street Improvements Program

On Wednesday, January 25th beginning at 6:00 p.m., District Five Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Peters will host a Community Forum at the Lamar Elementary School Cafeteria, 240 North Central Avenue. Featured at the meeting will be a presentation on major capital projects by City of New Braunfels Capital Programs Manager, Bryan Woods and a presentation on the 2017 Street Improvements Program by Public Works Director, Greg Malatek.

