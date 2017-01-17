District Five Citizen Forum to Feature Capital Projects and Street Improvements Program
On Wednesday, January 25th beginning at 6:00 p.m., District Five Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Peters will host a Community Forum at the Lamar Elementary School Cafeteria, 240 North Central Avenue. Featured at the meeting will be a presentation on major capital projects by City of New Braunfels Capital Programs Manager, Bryan Woods and a presentation on the 2017 Street Improvements Program by Public Works Director, Greg Malatek.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|HodaPharts
|1,057
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan 17
|Tap that thing
|1
|The Waterford Place Apartments
|Jan 17
|Melissa1990
|1
|When you love the one you lost (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Hurt
|5
|Erica Alvarez???
|Jan 14
|Nb8317tx
|1
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
|Watch: San Antonio-area pastor pleads for help ...
|Jan 5
|Patsy Hamrick
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC