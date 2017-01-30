Crime 59 mins ago 2:47 p.m.Human trafficking victim found during New Braunfels traffic stop
Police have charged a 30-year-old man with human trafficking after a teen victim was found during a Wednesday night traffic stop. New Braunfels police said Roderick Tasby of Dallas was stopped for speeding along Interstate 35 around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Bored
|Jan 26
|Bored
|1
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan 17
|Tap that thing
|1
|The Waterford Place Apartments
|Jan 17
|Melissa1990
|1
|When you love the one you lost (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Hurt
|5
|Erica Alvarez???
|Jan 14
|Nb8317tx
|1
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC