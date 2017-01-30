Crime 59 mins ago 2:47 p.m.Human traf...

Crime 59 mins ago 2:47 p.m.Human trafficking victim found during New Braunfels traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: KCEN

Police have charged a 30-year-old man with human trafficking after a teen victim was found during a Wednesday night traffic stop. New Braunfels police said Roderick Tasby of Dallas was stopped for speeding along Interstate 35 around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 23 hr ShellPhartz 1,082
Bored Jan 26 Bored 1
Caitlyn sears Jan 17 Tap that thing 1
The Waterford Place Apartments Jan 17 Melissa1990 1
When you love the one you lost (Jan '14) Jan 17 Hurt 5
Erica Alvarez??? Jan 14 Nb8317tx 1
City of Marion (Nov '09) Jan 8 Miller 8
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,360 • Total comments across all topics: 278,405,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC