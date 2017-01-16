City's Smoking Ordinance Under Review
New Braunfels City Council asked a stakeholder workgroup to review and recommend potential updates to the current City ordinance related to smoking. Areas for consideration included vaping technology, expansion of the locations where smoking is prohibited indoors , and possible smoking distance requirement from facility entrances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.
Add your comments below
New Braunfels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,083
|Bored
|Jan 26
|Bored
|1
|Caitlyn sears
|Jan 17
|Tap that thing
|1
|The Waterford Place Apartments
|Jan 17
|Melissa1990
|1
|When you love the one you lost (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Hurt
|5
|Erica Alvarez???
|Jan 14
|Nb8317tx
|1
|City of Marion (Nov '09)
|Jan 8
|Miller
|8
Find what you want!
Search New Braunfels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC