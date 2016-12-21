Wyoming Antelope Special on 'The High Road with Keith Warren'
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - - On this episode of The High Road with Keith Warren, Keith joins two of his longtime friends in Wyoming, as they take two young men who have overcome many challenges in their lives on an adventure they will never forget. Don't miss this special episode that shows the real reason hunter's hunt.
