Wassail Meister and People's Choice Wassail Winners

The City of New Braunfels has announced the winners of the 24th Annual Wassailfest Wassail Meister and People's Choice Wassail competitions. Keller Williams Heritage and Mortgage Financial Services-The Dier Group tied for the Wassail Meister Grand Prize and the team from Reliance Residential Realty & Stewart Title came in second place.

