Vehicle vs Pedestrian Fatality
On today's date at approximately 8:15am, the New Braunfels Police Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department were dispatched to the 3900 block of I-35 North for reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident. Emergency crews arrived and found a 17-year old male from San Marcos lying in the middle of the interstate.
