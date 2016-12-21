Talk on Thomas Jefferson's Jesus at the Library
Mark Andrew Holowchak, PhD., will speak about Jefferson's changing views on Jesus on Thursday, December 15th at 7:00 p.m. at the New Braunfels Public Library, 700 E. Common Street. "Thomas Jefferson began to take a genuine interest in Jesus and his teachings years prior to assumption of his presidency in 1801.
