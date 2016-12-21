New Braunfels Professional Fire Fighters Association Makes Habitat Donation

The New Braunfels Professional Fire Fighters Association has donated an Automatic External Defibrillator to Comal County Habitat for Humanity Crystal Moore, Habitat Executive Director, had identified the need for an AED CCHFH board member Kristi Aday, who is also the City of New Braunfels Assistant City Manager, reached out to the NBPFFA about the need. "The Association stepped up to donate the needed device," Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.