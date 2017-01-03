Library Conducts Adult Services Survey

Library Conducts Adult Services Survey

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: City of New Braunfels

The New Braunfels Public Library is currently conducting a survey of patrons concerning adult programs. The survey polls the public regarding the types of programs they would like to attend and the day of the week and time of day preferred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of New Braunfels.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Braunfels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
should we move to Schertz? (Jul '11) Dec 27 Normita90 17
Jessica fernandez Dec 17 Karma 19
Female Tattooist Looking for clients Dec 16 Hoshikko 1
Friday (May '16) Dec '16 Cctx78618 4
Looking for Lewis Lee Neighbors (Jun '16) Nov '16 Cctx78618 3
News Hit-and-run: Man dies on Wonder World Dr. (Sep '12) Nov '16 Cctx78618 11
Barbie Cortez Nov '16 her 2
See all New Braunfels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Braunfels Forum Now

New Braunfels Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Braunfels Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

New Braunfels, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 277,598,420

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC