Free Movie in Landa Park - The Polar Express

The Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Holiday Movie in the Park on Saturday, December 17th at 6:30 p.m. at the Landa Park Dance Slab. Residents are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or a blanket to enjoy 'The Polar Express' - a great family "This is a unique, no-cost way to spend some time with your family and friends this holiday season," said Robin Kunkel, Recreation Manager.

