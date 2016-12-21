Eyeing better integration of truck service data
One of the many beefs with trying to use truck data for better maintenance revolves the number of systems managers and technicians need to access in the course of caring for their equipment . First, you've got the web portal for the specific truck, transmission or engine maker to navigate; then you've got the dealer's web portals, if you need to use a truck dealer for service ; and then you've got to connect all of those to your own "native" system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fleet Owner Magazine.
