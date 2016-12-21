Christmas Tree Recycling

The City's Solid Waste and Recycling Division is hosting a Christmas tree drop-off and free Christmas tree mulch pick-up event for New Braunfels residents. Bring natural Christmas trees from Tuesday, December 27, 2016 through Saturday, January 14, 2017 The Center is located at 488 S. Castell Avenue and drop-off is available during normal operating hours: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

