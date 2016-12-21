All Fireworks Prohibited Inside City ...

All Fireworks Prohibited Inside City Limits

Tuesday Dec 27

The possession or use of any kind of firework is prohibited inside the city limits of New Braunfels. Public safety officers will be responding to complaints concerning the use of fireworks through the New Year's holiday.

