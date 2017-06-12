Motorist crashes into suspect to end ...

Motorist crashes into suspect to end high-speed police chase

Ferndale police say a good Samaritan intentionally crashed his van into a fleeing suspect's vehicle in order to help them make the arrest. A Ferndale police officer randomly ran the plate of a Chevrolet on Eight Mile along the border of Ferndale and Detroit and discovered the car's registered owner, Kolbe K. Jordan, 26, of New Baltimore, had outstanding traffic warrants and a suspended license.

