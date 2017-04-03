Woman accused of choking a girl at Di...

Woman accused of choking a girl at Disney World theme park

2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Disney World guest, 41, accused of choking a high school girl and telling her 'you don't want to mess with me' because she was blocking her view of the Magic Kingdom fireworks A woman allegedly choked a high school student at Florida's Disney World because the girl blocked her view during a fireworks display. Tabbatha Mature, of New Baltimore, Michigan, was arrested on Wednesday night for child abuse after the alleged incident at the Magic Kingdom theme park.

Read more at Daily Mail.

