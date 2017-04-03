Woman accused of choking a girl at Disney World theme park

Disney World guest, 41, accused of choking a high school girl and telling her 'you don't want to mess with me' because she was blocking her view of the Magic Kingdom fireworks A woman allegedly choked a high school student at Florida's Disney World because the girl blocked her view during a fireworks display. Tabbatha Mature, of New Baltimore, Michigan, was arrested on Wednesday night for child abuse after the alleged incident at the Magic Kingdom theme park.

