Monday, April 10th, 2017
TODAY'S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . . Tabbatha Kaye Mature, 41 of New Baltimore, Michigan, who was arrested after she choked a high school girl during a fireworks display at Disney's Magic Kingdom because the teenager and her friends blocked her view.
