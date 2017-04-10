Monday, April 10th, 2017

Monday, April 10th, 2017

TODAY'S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO . . . . . . . Tabbatha Kaye Mature, 41 of New Baltimore, Michigan, who was arrested after she choked a high school girl during a fireworks display at Disney's Magic Kingdom because the teenager and her friends blocked her view.

