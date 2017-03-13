Mother and son become transgender fat...

Mother and son become transgender father and daughter

2 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Some estimates peg the percentage of Americans who identify as transgender at just over a half-percent, but that figure is exponentially higher in one Metro Detroit family, in which a father and daughter are both transitioning from mother and son. " 60 Minutes Australia " this week aired a story about Corey Maison, a 15-year-old transgender girl from New Baltimore who began living as a girl more than four years ago, and her mother, Erica, who is undergoing a transition to become a man named Eric.

