Mother and son become transgender father and daughter

Some estimates peg the percentage of Americans who identify as transgender at just over a half-percent, but that figure is exponentially higher in one Metro Detroit family, in which a father and daughter are both transitioning from mother and son. " 60 Minutes Australia " this week aired a story about Corey Maison, a 15-year-old transgender girl from New Baltimore who began living as a girl more than four years ago, and her mother, Erica, who is undergoing a transition to become a man named Eric.

