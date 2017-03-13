Mother and son become transgender father and daughter
Some estimates peg the percentage of Americans who identify as transgender at just over a half-percent, but that figure is exponentially higher in one Metro Detroit family, in which a father and daughter are both transitioning from mother and son. " 60 Minutes Australia " this week aired a story about Corey Maison, a 15-year-old transgender girl from New Baltimore who began living as a girl more than four years ago, and her mother, Erica, who is undergoing a transition to become a man named Eric.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
New Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clinton Revival Center /Family Worship Center o...
|18 min
|sam
|2
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|Mar 8
|runnoft
|13
|Traffic Light (Jun '09)
|Mar 8
|runnoft
|13
|Michigan jumps on hard cider wagon (Apr '15)
|Mar 5
|Hearts2U
|3
|Review: Christopher Alayan Attorney And Councel (Jan '13)
|Mar 2
|Horrible
|3
|Cops: Man grabs football, bites neighbor on mouth (Oct '09)
|Feb '17
|What A Phart
|6
|Review: Champion's Auto Ferry Inc (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Woodchuckreese
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC