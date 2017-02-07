Police warn parents of stranger danger
Another case of stranger danger out of New Baltimore. Police warned parents over the weekend of a man driving a burgundy van offering a ride to two boys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after...
|Mon
|duck femocrats
|16
|Traffic Light (Jun '09)
|Mon
|Micheal
|12
|Review: Champion's Auto Ferry Inc (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Woodchuckreese
|2
|burt radtz hhs class of 2000? (Aug '16)
|Nov '16
|jane
|3
|Who knows about this dude
|Nov '16
|DiffusedChaos
|1
|Michigan Man Arrested After Police Find Meth La...
|Oct '16
|sallyk
|1
|Looking for Reggie/Reginald Armstead
|Sep '16
|CityGirl
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC