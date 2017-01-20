.com | Man enough to be a woman

.com | Man enough to be a woman

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: News24

When Chris Barnard performed the world's first human-to-human heart transplant operation in the early morning hours of Sunday 3 December 1967, on Louis Washkansky, he literally brought humanity a new lease of life. The immeasurable scientific benefits Barnard and cardiac surgeons like him around the world had discovered then, allowed mankind to dream of the endless possibilities scientific innovation could yield for the betterment and sheer survival of humanity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
phil norman (Jan '13) Jan 16 Guest 3
Review: Champion's Auto Ferry Inc (Mar '13) Nov '16 Woodchuckreese 2
burt radtz hhs class of 2000? Nov '16 jane 3
Who knows about this dude Nov '16 DiffusedChaos 1
News Michigan Man Arrested After Police Find Meth La... Oct '16 sallyk 1
Looking for Reggie/Reginald Armstead Sep '16 CityGirl 1
News Hillary Clinton is talking jobs, jobs, jobs a "... Aug '16 Synque 32
See all New Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Baltimore Forum Now

New Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

New Baltimore, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,078,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC