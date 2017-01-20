.com | Man enough to be a woman

When Chris Barnard performed the world's first human-to-human heart transplant operation in the early morning hours of Sunday 3 December 1967, on Louis Washkansky, he literally brought humanity a new lease of life. The immeasurable scientific benefits Barnard and cardiac surgeons like him around the world had discovered then, allowed mankind to dream of the endless possibilities scientific innovation could yield for the betterment and sheer survival of humanity.

