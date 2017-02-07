Children approached by stranger in Ne...

Children approached by stranger in New Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: WXYZ

In the second incident, the man followed a young girl to her home after she was dropped off by an Anchor Bay school bus. The man is described as a white male in his early 20s with a short, scruffy beard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Detroit seeks new relationship with Trump after... Mon duck femocrats 16
Traffic Light (Jun '09) Mon Micheal 12
Review: Champion's Auto Ferry Inc (Mar '13) Nov '16 Woodchuckreese 2
burt radtz hhs class of 2000? (Aug '16) Nov '16 jane 3
Who knows about this dude Nov '16 DiffusedChaos 1
News Michigan Man Arrested After Police Find Meth La... Oct '16 sallyk 1
Looking for Reggie/Reginald Armstead Sep '16 CityGirl 1
See all New Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Baltimore Forum Now

New Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

New Baltimore, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,785 • Total comments across all topics: 278,661,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC