Teen dies in head-on collision in Harrison Twp.

Teen dies in head-on collision in Harrison Twp.

Monday Dec 19 Read more: WXYZ

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old Chesterfield Township man died after a head-on collision in Harrison Township early Monday morning. According to deputies, it happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday on North River Rd. between Bridgeview and I-94.

New Baltimore, MI

