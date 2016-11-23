The Latest: Family at hospital with shot Michigan officer
An officer who was shot in the head while on patrol near a university campus in Detroit has been released from surgery and his fiancee and parents are with him. Wayne State University spokesman Matt Lockwood said Wednesday morning that 29-year-old officer Collin Rose remains hospitalized in critical condition following the Tuesday night shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
New Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Champion's Auto Ferry Inc (Mar '13)
|Nov '16
|Woodchuckreese
|2
|burt radtz hhs class of 2000?
|Nov '16
|jane
|3
|Who knows about this dude
|Nov '16
|DiffusedChaos
|1
|Michigan Man Arrested After Police Find Meth La...
|Oct '16
|sallyk
|1
|Looking for Reggie/Reginald Armstead
|Sep '16
|CityGirl
|1
|Hillary Clinton is talking jobs, jobs, jobs a "...
|Aug '16
|Synque
|32
|Looking for Jerry Renfro
|Jul '16
|Linda Renfro
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC