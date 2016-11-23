The Latest: Family at hospital with s...

The Latest: Family at hospital with shot Michigan officer

Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: Daily Journal

An officer who was shot in the head while on patrol near a university campus in Detroit has been released from surgery and his fiancee and parents are with him. Wayne State University spokesman Matt Lockwood said Wednesday morning that 29-year-old officer Collin Rose remains hospitalized in critical condition following the Tuesday night shooting.

