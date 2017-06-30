3 killed in head-on Missouri collision
The Springfield News-Leader reported that the two-vehicle wreck occurred at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday in Newton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Alex Ashlin of Neosho was riding in a 1995 Isuzu Rodeo traveling west on Route V abpit three miles south of Joplin when it collided with an eastbound 2015 Hyundai Elantra.
