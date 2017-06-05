Show-Me State Shows Them
Locals have walked for 87 years under the shadow of Neosho, Missouri's 60-foot cross. And despite a legal threat to the display, they're determined to make it 88. That's not what the Freedom from Religion Foundation was hoping to hear when it sent a letter demanding the display come down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Family Research Council.
Add your comments below
Neosho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russow's next scheduled hearing for rape charges (Jun '16)
|May 17
|Wanting Justice
|13
|Does anyone know Shauna Norris? (Nov '11)
|Apr '17
|Cepo
|2
|Diamond school board
|Apr '17
|Still watching
|3
|Small town gossip
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Skateboarding... (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|15
|People should leave and move out of Granby
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|21103 colt ln. in diamond,missouri (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Pamela Christensen
|12
Find what you want!
Search Neosho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC