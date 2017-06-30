Neosho Teen Dies In One Vehicle Crash
A Neosho teen died Friday afternoon when her pickup went out of control east of Neosho. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 17-year-old Kalei Gregg was going south on Parrot Road, seven miles east of Neosho shortly before 5pm, when she ran off the right side of the road, over-corrected, went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, overturned and came to rest on its top.
