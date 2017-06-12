Mayor Ben Baker Joins Tony Perkins on the Radio to Respond to Demands a Cross be Removed
Yesterday, Mayor of Neosho, Missouri, Ben Baker, appeared on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins , a national radio show which airs on more than 240 stations across the country. On the show, Baker shared about the recent controversy that erupted in his town when the Freedom From Religion Foundation demanded that the city remove a sixty-foot cross that had been lying on the hillside of a local park since 1930.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Family Research Council.
Add your comments below
Neosho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russow's next scheduled hearing for rape charges (Jun '16)
|May '17
|Wanting Justice
|13
|Does anyone know Shauna Norris? (Nov '11)
|Apr '17
|Cepo
|2
|Diamond school board
|Apr '17
|Still watching
|3
|Small town gossip
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Skateboarding... (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|15
|People should leave and move out of Granby
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|21103 colt ln. in diamond,missouri (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Pamela Christensen
|12
Find what you want!
Search Neosho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC