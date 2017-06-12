Mayor Ben Baker Joins Tony Perkins on...

Mayor Ben Baker Joins Tony Perkins on the Radio to Respond to Demands a Cross be Removed

Friday Jun 9

Yesterday, Mayor of Neosho, Missouri, Ben Baker, appeared on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins , a national radio show which airs on more than 240 stations across the country. On the show, Baker shared about the recent controversy that erupted in his town when the Freedom From Religion Foundation demanded that the city remove a sixty-foot cross that had been lying on the hillside of a local park since 1930.

Neosho, MO

