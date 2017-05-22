Friday Storm Data

Friday Storm Data

An EF-1 tornado hit the Morse Park area of Neosho Friday afternoon with 90 mph winds damaging trees and homes and knocking down power lines. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service in Springfield tells News Talk KZRG there were many tornadoes in southwest Missouri late Thursday night through early Saturday .

