Friday Storm Data
An EF-1 tornado hit the Morse Park area of Neosho Friday afternoon with 90 mph winds damaging trees and homes and knocking down power lines. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service in Springfield tells News Talk KZRG there were many tornadoes in southwest Missouri late Thursday night through early Saturday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Add your comments below
Neosho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russow's next scheduled hearing for rape charges (Jun '16)
|May 17
|Wanting Justice
|13
|Does anyone know Shauna Norris? (Nov '11)
|Apr 22
|Cepo
|2
|Diamond school board
|Apr '17
|Still watching
|3
|Small town gossip
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Skateboarding... (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|15
|People should leave and move out of Granby
|Apr '17
|Anonymous
|1
|21103 colt ln. in diamond,missouri (Jan '10)
|Apr '17
|Pamela Christensen
|12
Find what you want!
Search Neosho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC