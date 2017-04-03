Two Tornadoes Cause Damage In Southwest Missouri
KOAM, the CBS affiliate in Joplin, Missouri reports the first tornado touched down in the Goodman at around 6:45 p.m. and apparently stayed on the ground for 10 to 15 minutes. "We're still doing search and rescue we'll be doing that throughout the night to make sure we haven't missed anyone," McDonald County Emergency Manager Gregg Sweeten said.
