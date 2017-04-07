Person of Interest in Triple Homicide Turns Himself in to Missouri Police

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a person of interest in a triple homicide outside of Bondurant is in custody. Twenty-year-old Chase Nicholson turned himself in to Neosho, Missouri police around 10:00 a.m. He was arrested on a material witness warrant out of Polk County and investigators from the Polk County Sheriff's Office are on their way to Missouri to speak with him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.