Person of Interest in Triple Homicide Turns Himself in to Missouri Police
The Polk County Sheriff's Office says a person of interest in a triple homicide outside of Bondurant is in custody. Twenty-year-old Chase Nicholson turned himself in to Neosho, Missouri police around 10:00 a.m. He was arrested on a material witness warrant out of Polk County and investigators from the Polk County Sheriff's Office are on their way to Missouri to speak with him.
