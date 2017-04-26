Neosho Man Dies In Crash On I-49 Near Diamond

A Neosho man was killed when his car hit a semi Wednesday morning west of Diamond. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 27-year-old Skyler Ernest was northbound on I-49 just before 11am when his pickup went off the left side of the road, crossed the median and hit a semi driven by 53-year-old Kevin Coffman of Kansas City, Missouri.

