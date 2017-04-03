Missouri town suffers extensive damag...

Missouri town suffers extensive damage from storm

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Hays Daily News

A storm that hit Goodman on Tuesday evening caused extensive damage, including to the elementary school and a fire station. Minor damage also was reported at the Neosho airport and near Washburn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hays Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Neosho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who's the best fisherman? Mar 28 travelin angler 1
Diamond school board Mar 18 Still watching 1
Russow's next scheduled hearing for rape charges (Jun '16) Jan '17 MOE 11
21103 colt ln. in diamond,missouri (Jan '10) Jan '17 William Kump 7
Looking for Dec '16 A old friend 1
hook ups (Jun '13) Oct '16 Knight in tarnish... 5
Looking for Oct '16 Loren 1
See all Neosho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Neosho Forum Now

Neosho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Neosho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
 

Neosho, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,685 • Total comments across all topics: 280,071,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC