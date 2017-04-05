Herea s How You Can Help Those Affected By Tuesday Nighta s Tornadoes
Many of you have reached out asking about volunteering time, resources, or sending donations following the tornadoes that destroyed Goodman Elementary, and damaged the fire department, and airport in Neosho. Bright Futures Neosho and the Neosho Charitable Foundation will be heading up the efforts for the school distrct.
