Flooding Reported In Newton County; More Rain Expected
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Jasper, Newton, Barry, McDonald, Cherokee, and Ottawa counties until Friday evening. A flood watch is in effect for the entire listening area through the weekend.
