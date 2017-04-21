Flooding Reported In Newton County; M...

Flooding Reported In Newton County; More Rain Expected

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Jasper, Newton, Barry, McDonald, Cherokee, and Ottawa counties until Friday evening. A flood watch is in effect for the entire listening area through the weekend.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Newton County was issued at April 21 at 9:16AM CDT

