City of Neosho Hosting Free Easter Egg Hunt Saturday

Monday Apr 10 Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

The City of Neosho is hosting their annual Easter Eggstravaganza this Saturday at Morse Park North at 1 p.m. It's an free Easter egg hunt for kids of all ages. Over ten thousand eggs filled with candy and other prizes will be ready to be found with the hunts divided into various age groups.

