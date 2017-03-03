Neosho Family Donates $25K For Crowde...

Neosho Family Donates $25K For Crowder Roughrider Fieldhouse

Crowder College is $25,000 closer to building a new athletic facility thanks to a donation from two former students. Neosho dentist Dr. Jon Reagan and his wife Shelia presented the Crowder Foundation with a check Friday to assist the in the building of Roughrider Fieldhouse on the Neosho campus.

