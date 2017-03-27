Missouri man convicted of assault, sh...

Missouri man convicted of assault, shooting wife in eye

1 hr ago

A jury in southwestern Missouri's McDonald County has convicted a man of a lesser felony domestic assault charge for shooting his wife in the eye with a pellet gun. The Joplin Globe reports 60-year-old Michael L. Phillips of Neosho was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

Neosho, MO

