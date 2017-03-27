Missouri man convicted of assault, shooting wife in eye
A jury in southwestern Missouri's McDonald County has convicted a man of a lesser felony domestic assault charge for shooting his wife in the eye with a pellet gun. The Joplin Globe reports 60-year-old Michael L. Phillips of Neosho was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Add your comments below
Neosho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who's the best fisherman?
|Tue
|travelin angler
|1
|Diamond school board
|Mar 18
|Still watching
|1
|Russow's next scheduled hearing for rape charges (Jun '16)
|Jan '17
|MOE
|11
|21103 colt ln. in diamond,missouri (Jan '10)
|Jan '17
|William Kump
|7
|Looking for
|Dec '16
|A old friend
|1
|hook ups (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Knight in tarnish...
|5
|Looking for
|Oct '16
|Loren
|1
Find what you want!
Search Neosho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC