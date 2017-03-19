5 Injured In Head-On Crash Near Granby
Five people from Neohso were injured in a head-on collision Saturday night south of Granby. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a car driven by 17-year-old Amber McCully of Stella hit a car driven by 18-year-old Hunter Lombardo of Neosho head-on on State Highway 86, two miles south of Granby around 10:20 Saturday night.
