5 Injured In Head-On Crash Near Granby

5 Injured In Head-On Crash Near Granby

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

Five people from Neohso were injured in a head-on collision Saturday night south of Granby. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a car driven by 17-year-old Amber McCully of Stella hit a car driven by 18-year-old Hunter Lombardo of Neosho head-on on State Highway 86, two miles south of Granby around 10:20 Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Neosho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Diamond school board Sat Still watching 1
Russow's next scheduled hearing for rape charges (Jun '16) Jan '17 MOE 11
21103 colt ln. in diamond,missouri (Jan '10) Jan '17 William Kump 7
Looking for Dec '16 A old friend 1
hook ups (Jun '13) Oct '16 Knight in tarnish... 5
Looking for Oct '16 Loren 1
House 4 rent? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rzuniga23 1
See all Neosho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Neosho Forum Now

Neosho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Neosho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Neosho, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,903 • Total comments across all topics: 279,668,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC