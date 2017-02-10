The Artificial Caverns that House Ame...

The Artificial Caverns that House America's Underground Business Parks

Read more: Hyperallergic

Hollowed Earth: The World of Underground Business Parks at the Center for Land Use Interpretation descends into the strange world of America's commercial caverns. Millions of square feet of American business space is underground, where work is conducted far from the light of the sun.

Neosho, MO

