Seneca Woman Seriously Injured In SUV Accident
A woman from Seneca was seriously injured in an SUV rollover accident Monday afternoon west of Neosho. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 80-year-old Vivian McDaniel was westbound on State Highway 86, four miles west of Neosho around 3:30pm, when her SUV went off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and a ditch, went airborne, hit the ground and overturned.
