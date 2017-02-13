Seneca Woman Seriously Injured In SUV Accident

A woman from Seneca was seriously injured in an SUV rollover accident Monday afternoon west of Neosho. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 80-year-old Vivian McDaniel was westbound on State Highway 86, four miles west of Neosho around 3:30pm, when her SUV went off the right side of the road, hit a culvert and a ditch, went airborne, hit the ground and overturned.

