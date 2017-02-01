Ex- Crowder College Student Pleads Gu...

Ex- Crowder College Student Pleads Guilty To Terrorist Threat Charges

An 18-year-old southwest Missouri teen accused of making terrorist threats and bringing a bomb-like device to Crowder College was placed on probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge. Anthony Volkman, of Lockwood, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of making a terrorist threat.

