Ex- Crowder College Student Pleads Guilty To Terrorist Threat Charges
An 18-year-old southwest Missouri teen accused of making terrorist threats and bringing a bomb-like device to Crowder College was placed on probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge. Anthony Volkman, of Lockwood, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor count of making a terrorist threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.
Add your comments below
Neosho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russow's next scheduled hearing for rape charges (Jun '16)
|Jan 10
|MOE
|11
|21103 colt ln. in diamond,missouri (Jan '10)
|Jan 7
|William Kump
|7
|Looking for
|Dec '16
|A old friend
|1
|hook ups (Jun '13)
|Oct '16
|Knight in tarnish...
|5
|Looking for
|Oct '16
|Loren
|1
|House 4 rent? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Rzuniga23
|1
|Help me with your suggesiions !! (May '16)
|May '16
|DianeBlankenship124
|1
Find what you want!
Search Neosho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC