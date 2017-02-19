3 Injured In Rollover Accident Near N...

3 Injured In Rollover Accident Near Neosho

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

Three people were injured in a one car accident Sunday afternoon east of Neosho. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Scott Browning of Goodman was going east on Highway HH, two miles east of Neosho, around 12:30pm, when his car ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Neosho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russow's next scheduled hearing for rape charges (Jun '16) Jan '17 MOE 11
21103 colt ln. in diamond,missouri (Jan '10) Jan '17 William Kump 7
Looking for Dec '16 A old friend 1
hook ups (Jun '13) Oct '16 Knight in tarnish... 5
Looking for Oct '16 Loren 1
House 4 rent? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rzuniga23 1
Help me with your suggesiions !! (May '16) May '16 DianeBlankenship124 1
See all Neosho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Neosho Forum Now

Neosho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Neosho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Neosho, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,992 • Total comments across all topics: 278,998,556

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC