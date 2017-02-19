3 Injured In Rollover Accident Near Neosho

Three people were injured in a one car accident Sunday afternoon east of Neosho. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 33-year-old Scott Browning of Goodman was going east on Highway HH, two miles east of Neosho, around 12:30pm, when his car ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

