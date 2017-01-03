Storm Shelter
Ted Watts, with Midwest Storm Shelters in Neosho, Missouri, prepares drilled holes in which bolts will be sunk through into the concrete slab, securing the 8-foot by 8-foot steel, above-ground storm shelter he and Levi Patterson were installing beside the Oswego USD 504 Preschool building Wednesday.
