Storm Shelter

Storm Shelter

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ParsonsSun.com

Ted Watts, with Midwest Storm Shelters in Neosho, Missouri, prepares drilled holes in which bolts will be sunk through into the concrete slab, securing the 8-foot by 8-foot steel, above-ground storm shelter he and Levi Patterson were installing beside the Oswego USD 504 Preschool building Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Neosho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russow's next scheduled hearing for rape charges (Jun '16) Dec 30 Loving it 10
Looking for Dec '16 A old friend 1
hook ups (Jun '13) Oct '16 Knight in tarnish... 5
Looking for Oct '16 Loren 1
21103 colt ln. in diamond,missouri (Jan '10) Sep '16 Pamela Christensen 6
House 4 rent? Jul '16 Rzuniga23 1
Help me with your suggesiions !! (May '16) May '16 DianeBlankenship124 1
See all Neosho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Neosho Forum Now

Neosho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Neosho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Neosho, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,604,908

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC