Neosho Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

Neosho Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KIXQ-FM Joplin

A Neosho motorcyclist was injured in a single vehicle crash in Newton County Wednesday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Michael Linton was eastbound on Iris Road around 12:30 p.m when he overturned and was ejected from his bike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIXQ-FM Joplin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Neosho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russow's next scheduled hearing for rape charges (Jun '16) Jan 10 MOE 11
21103 colt ln. in diamond,missouri (Jan '10) Jan 7 William Kump 7
Looking for Dec '16 A old friend 1
hook ups (Jun '13) Oct '16 Knight in tarnish... 5
Looking for Oct '16 Loren 1
House 4 rent? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Rzuniga23 1
Help me with your suggesiions !! (May '16) May '16 DianeBlankenship124 1
See all Neosho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Neosho Forum Now

Neosho Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Neosho Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Neosho, MO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,693 • Total comments across all topics: 278,046,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC